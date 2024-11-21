Paige Spiranac argues that women should be allowed to 'embrace their sexuality'
Paige Spiranac isn't shy about embracing her sexuality, and is now taking a stand against society's criticisms of women that do.
The 31-year-old–– who retired from playing golf professionally to focus purely on content creation–– responded to a tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter) aimed at this very subject. The post in question was about popular singer Sabrina Carpenter and her ability to keep women as her target audience despite dressing in lingerie.
The user wrote, "Sabrina Carpenter is genius for how she embraces her sexuality but still keeps women as her target audience. Like how is she performing in lingerie and I still feel like it's not for men at all? I can't comprehend it, but I love it."
This prompted Spiranac to fire back, stating that she dislikes how women "pick and choose" when to support other women and that if a woman feels empowered embracing their sexuality they shouldn't feel judged for doing so. Her full statement reads:
"I dislike how women pick and choose when it’s okay to support other women for embracing their sexuality depending on if it appears to be for the female or male gaze. Women should be able to embrace their sexuality if that’s what makes them feel empowered. One shouldn’t be called a genius while the other is called an attention whore for doing the same exact thing.”
Several fans immediately took to the comments section to share their agreement with Spiranac's spirited opinion.
"Preach!" wrote one person.
Another fan futher agreed with Spiranac and wrote, "Agree, I think women who say stuff like that just want to make themselves feel superior to others."
"Double standards are always suspicious," a third person wrote.
Spiranac's impact as a gold creator cannot be denied. Since making that her primary career focus she's amassed a huge social following, including four million fans on Instagram. Her posts have featured some incredible looks, including her latest mini skirt fit while unboxing some equipment. That said, Spiranac's success continues to prove the critics of her style of content wrong.
