Paige Spiranac unwraps sick golf gear in tiny miniskirt, low-cut crop top
Paige Spiranac is giving out more golf advice, but her posts involving her jaw-dropping fits still win the day.
The 31-year-old former golf pro who turned into an influencer recently shared she will be posting more golf tips while she was wearing a form-fitting black minidress. She’s also recently revealed her insane golf handicap while wearing a fire-red fit, crushed a 287-yard drive in a skimpy crop top, and sported another winning look in a low-cut top while giving an easy at-home tip.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac sizzles in bedroom nightie with fire emoji
In her latest Instagram post, Spiranac, who is a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, is shown unwrapping two “mystery boxes” while wearing an unreal tiny miniskirt and low-cut crop top.
But what’s in the box? Check out the sick golf club covers she unwrapped.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac is almost unrecognizable in red-lipstick selfie stunner
Those are pretty sweet. They’d be the second best looking thing on the golf course when Spiranac is out there.
Spiranac retired from golf in 2016 after she made just over $8000 in winnings. Her focus has shifted to being an influencer and creating partnerships like this major career news. As such, she can make a ton more money from posts like these. It’s easy to see why, too.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Steeling the show: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara shows epic head-to-toe Steelers fit
Twinsies: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld looks identical to her tiny manicured dog
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip