Paige Spiranac spills the "2025 tea" in tan line-baring yellow cami
Paige Spiranac is celebrating 10 years of content creation.
On Thursday, January 9, the 31-year-old golfer released a new video on her YouTube channel entitled, "Spilling 2025 Tea Goals & Gossip," where she had a sit-down chat with her fans while wearing a dazzling yellow cami top. The bright fiery fit matched Spiranac's hair, which was pulled back into a ponytail.
"Happy New Year! It's time for a little sit down chat to not only about last year and this year, but also reflect on TEN YEARS!! now of my content creating/influencing/golf career. So wild," Spiranac wrote in the video caption.
In the video, Spiranac looked back on how she gained her massive following, including 4.4 million followers on Instagram, 1 million on X (formerly known as Twitter), and 436K subscribers on YouTube. She also addressed the improvements she made in golf, ones that she has since showcased for her fans in instructional videos to help out their game.
Several people commented on Spiranac's video, thanking her for the type of content she has made.
"As a non-golfer I love your content just because of the personality, humor, grace, honesty, beauty you bring. I always feel positive and happy after watching your videos," wrote one person.
"Your short game videos are the best. I have sunk some great putts and even chipped in a few shots. You are a great teacher, thank you and bless you!" wrote a second person.
A third person wrote, "I also enjoy when you show us other facets of your life, like, Fitness, Diet, Friends, and your personal life passions."
RELATED: Paige Spiranac net worth: How much is the viral golf star worth?
Spiranac retired from playing golf professionally in 2019 but continues to contribute to the sport's future with her original content. In 2024, she went viral several times for cosplaying as famous movie characters, including actress Julie Bowen's character from the comedy classic Happy Gilmore.
Aside from her posts Spiranac also hit a major landmark in endorsement deals in 2024. Her unique journey and continued success don't appear to be slowing down in 2025 either.
