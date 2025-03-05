Paige Spiranac receives overwhelming fan support after the passing of her dog Niko
Paige Spiranac is going through a tough time — and fortunately, her fanbase is there to lift her up.
The popular content creator, 31, revealed in several social media posts that her sweet dog Niko passed away.
"I loved you for your whole life and I’ll miss you for the rest of mine," Spiranac wrote on X (fka Twitter) on Wednesday, March 3. She followed this post with a video compilation showing some of her favorite memories with Niko throughout his years, including his time as a puppy.
While the death of a pet is always hard to endure, Spiranac was definitely not alone. A wave of support came in the comments section of each post from her loyal 1 million X followers.
"So sorry for your loss. All dogs go to heaven," wrote one person.
A second person wrote, "I'm sorry Paige, I know how much it hurts. Dogs are family."
"We just lost a beloved pup a couple months ago. The pain is real. You won't see this, but praying for you Paige as you grieve," wrote a third.
A fourth person added, "A lovely tribute Paige, nothing like a good and loving doggie which Niko was. Sending you lots of love."
RELATED: Paige Spiranac 'got bodied' in LBD at Super Bowl LIX presser
Spiranac's 2025 may have hit a sad bump in the road, but the beginning to her year was starting off strong.
Her popularity on social media landed her several new sponsorship gigs, and she was able to work Super Bowl LIX as a member of the media
Her sense of humor has also been sharper than ever in 2025.
The retired golfer joked about the restaurant chain Hooters reportedly going bankrupt, and rushed to social media to declare that it wouldn't happen "under her watch."
One thing is for certain — Spiranac's dedicated passion to content creation has built her a strong fan following — and today those same fans paid her back by showing their respect for Niko.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor