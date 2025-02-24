Paige Spiranac wows fans in a pink lingerie bed selfie
Paige Spiranac has a knack for going viral — and the retired golf pro is about to do it again.
The retired 27-year-old took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, February 23 to promote her Passes account, teasing her fans with a sultry pink top while lounging on a bed. Passes is a subscription-based social media platform that allows content creators to monetize their content through exclusive memberships — one that Spiranac has been using for years.
Several people rushed to the comments section to engage with Spiranac's tweet — and compliment her fiery look.
One person said, "So pretty!"
"Stop it hotness," wrote a second person.
"Nice touch," wrote a third person.
A fourth person, who already subscribes to Spiranac's Passes, wrote "It's well worth it."
Spiranac has had a busy 2025 so far.
She attended Super Bowl LIX weekend as a member of the media and gave fans a thrill when she participated in an obscure candy challenge on her "Gimme props" program.
In addition to her content on Instagram and X, Spiranac continued to release golf instructional videos on her YouTube channel. Her latest video covered the fundamentals of a golf swing, offering tips to help novice players improve their game.
Spiranac's growth on social media is undeniable.
Since retiring from golf in 2019 to focus on her content she has amassed over 4 million Instagram followers and currently has more than 400,000 subscribers on YouTube.
