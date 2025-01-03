The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac's eye-popping pink outfit hits just as hard as her driving iron

The viral golf star is back on the course to teach her fans tips from her favorite game. 

Joseph Galizia

Jul 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ladies golfer Paige Spiranac arrives on the red carpet at Microsoft Theatre.
Jul 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ladies golfer Paige Spiranac arrives on the red carpet at Microsoft Theatre.

It's the new year and Paige Spiranac is back to doing what she does best: instructing her fans on golf in a red-hot fit.

Spiranac, 31, has cemented her name as one of the most popular content creators for the sport, amassing a following of over 5 million between Instagram, YouTube, and X (formerly known as Twitter). On Thursday, January 2, the retired pro shared a teaser for an instructional vlog that she is releasing on her YouTube channel.

In the Instagram teaser, Spiranac, who is out on the course, dons a pink golfer's outfit and completes the look with a stunning pair of shades and a white golfer's hat. She then shows off her powerful opening drive on a Par 5 hole before explaining her technique to "find the fairway" on her second shot.

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac walks fans through a golf instructional video / Photo Credit: Paige Spiranac on YouTube
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac walks fans through a golf instructional video

Spiranac is coming off a very successful 2024. She went viral a number of times throughout the year for cosplaying as some famous TV and movie characters. Her popularity also landed her some new business ventures, including a partnership with SportsGrid and a collaboration with the popular golf channel Good Good. 

While 2024 was good to Spiranac, she is just as elated for 2025. On December 31 she wrote the following on X:

"Bye 2024! So many amazing experiences this year! Can’t wait for 2025 Thank you for all the love and support!"

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

