Paige Spiranac's eye-popping pink outfit hits just as hard as her driving iron
It's the new year and Paige Spiranac is back to doing what she does best: instructing her fans on golf in a red-hot fit.
Spiranac, 31, has cemented her name as one of the most popular content creators for the sport, amassing a following of over 5 million between Instagram, YouTube, and X (formerly known as Twitter). On Thursday, January 2, the retired pro shared a teaser for an instructional vlog that she is releasing on her YouTube channel.
In the Instagram teaser, Spiranac, who is out on the course, dons a pink golfer's outfit and completes the look with a stunning pair of shades and a white golfer's hat. She then shows off her powerful opening drive on a Par 5 hole before explaining her technique to "find the fairway" on her second shot.
Spiranac is coming off a very successful 2024. She went viral a number of times throughout the year for cosplaying as some famous TV and movie characters. Her popularity also landed her some new business ventures, including a partnership with SportsGrid and a collaboration with the popular golf channel Good Good.
While 2024 was good to Spiranac, she is just as elated for 2025. On December 31 she wrote the following on X:
"Bye 2024! So many amazing experiences this year! Can’t wait for 2025 Thank you for all the love and support!"
