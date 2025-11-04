Paige Spiranac gives update after emotional breakdown in tears from awful post
Paige Spiranac is usually all smiles when it comes to her social media posts.
The golf influencer at times will have more real-life takes, especially when it comes to professional golf, where the 32-year-old part-time model wants to eventually break through by being an on-air commentator covering the PGA Tour, getting her first big break at last year's Tour Championship.
So it was alarming when the former San Diego State star not only shared a truly disturbing post that she received in her DMs, but then had an emotional breakdown full of tears on several Instagram Stories posts.
We will not share what the the worse-than-a-troll wrote to her, but you can find it in Spiranac's tweet that we linked to above, but it was understandable the golf instructor and celebrity player shared her raw emotions.
After thanking users for all of the kind words, she gets into it.
"This hate for some reason has really been hitting home for me," Spiranac said. "I've struggled socially my entire life... I know it might sound weird considering what I do."
Spiranac had been giving updates on the Barstool Sports/Bob Does Sports million-dollar crossover, where she'll always be invited to these kinds of events given her 6.7 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.
We, too, have defended Spiranac for trying to make a career transition from golf knockout to legitimate commentator, especially given her self-deprecating nature not being afraid to criticize professional golfers, who usually take themselves way too seriously.
"There's more important things than wanting to be liked," Spiranac continues, holding back tears. "But I do want to be liked. And I want to fit in, and I've tried for a lot of my life to find places where I can fit in."
Luckily Spiranac gave a happy update this morning, beaming with a smile and a thumbs up, writing in an IG Stories caption overlay, "Hi good morning... sorry for being emo last night but thank you again for all the super kind messages... I'll save my deep dark insecurities for therapy next time lol."
It's rare to see an influencer get real, and it was extremely sad and yet refreshing to get a glimpse behind the perfection.
Kudos to Spiranac, and hopefully she continues to find her voice and feels like she belongs. The golf world especially needs voices that keep it real.
