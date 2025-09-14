The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac causes stir with eye-catching fit after social media break

The model and golf influencer was noticeably absent from social media. Well the former pro golfer came back with a vengeance.

Matthew Graham

Paige Spiranac attends Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere at Lincoln Center.
Paige Spiranac attends Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere at Lincoln Center. / IMAGO/SOPA Images

Paige Spiranac is usually not someone who takes a break from social media.

The model and golf influencer was not doing it for her mental health, but rather was just too busy and working on her annual calendar, which will undoubtedly be full of her usual skimpy looks that have made the 32 year old a household name across stuffy country clubs across the country.

golf influencer Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac / Instagram

The San Diego State Aztecs star teased one of those eye-catching looks across her social media channels, ending a 10-day hiatus.

Spiranac, who is also an aspiring PGA Tour golf commentator, getting her first gig at the Tour Championship while honing her skills in the minor leagues like the Grass League two-on-two YouTube matches, also showed off being on the sidelines for last weeks Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets Week 1 NFL game.

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/X

As far as the calendar, she also shared on her Instagram Stories, "Every month has its own theme which is fun," posing with a strawberry shortcake, teasing the final look in a short bathrobe.

So Spiranc is back and ready to rock!

