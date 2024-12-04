The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac reveals how to keep pace with her on the golf course

The golf sensation breaks down the game that she loves — and how long it should take to play it.

Joseph Galizia

Paige Spiranac at the Bass Pro Shops Legends Competition at Top of the Rock on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Paige Spiranac at the Bass Pro Shops Legends Competition at Top of the Rock on Saturday, April 27, 2019. / Andrew Jansen/News-Leader

Golf is not an easy game, but Paige Spiranac knows the proper way to play it.

The retired pro who has since become a juggernaut on social media sharing golf-related content, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, December 2 to explain how long it should take someone to play an 18-hole round 

The 31-year-old responded to a post made by Golf Digest. "Around 3 hours and 30 minutes but should never take longer than 4 hours and 15 minutes." Paige declared.

Spiranac, who is also a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, continues to dominate on social media with viral posts. Her latest post, featuring melting snow in a furry bikini, garnered over 120K likes from her 4.4 million followers.

Along with her viral posts, Spiranac makes golf instructional videos on YouTube and promotes golf accessories through her many partnerships. She announced last month that she was partnering up with SportsGrid. 

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie

Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game

Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom

Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner

Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News