Paige Spiranac reveals how to keep pace with her on the golf course
Golf is not an easy game, but Paige Spiranac knows the proper way to play it.
The retired pro who has since become a juggernaut on social media sharing golf-related content, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, December 2 to explain how long it should take someone to play an 18-hole round
The 31-year-old responded to a post made by Golf Digest. "Around 3 hours and 30 minutes but should never take longer than 4 hours and 15 minutes." Paige declared.
Spiranac, who is also a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, continues to dominate on social media with viral posts. Her latest post, featuring melting snow in a furry bikini, garnered over 120K likes from her 4.4 million followers.
Along with her viral posts, Spiranac makes golf instructional videos on YouTube and promotes golf accessories through her many partnerships. She announced last month that she was partnering up with SportsGrid.
