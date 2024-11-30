Paige Spiranac melts snow in tiny furry bikini with golf joke in winter setting
Paige Spiranac has dropped many fire fits of late, but her winter bikini look could definitely melt the snow.
The former golf pro who turned into a viral influencer who also gives golf tips, has worn several stunning fits like her form-fitting minidress, a tiny crop top look on the golf course, and a sizzling bedroom nightie.
The 31-year-old beauty is also a heck of a golfer who flexed an insane handicap while wearing a fire low-cut minidress, and crushed a 287-yard drive in a skimpy top.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac rocks casual hoodie with fire nails for essential golf advice
On Saturday, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Spiranac showed off her most jaw-dropping look yet on Instagram in a tiny furry bikini while in the snow. She said, “can’t play golf in the snow so I thought the next logical thing to do was go out in a bikini ☃️.”
RELATED: Paige Spiranac is almost unrecognizable in red-lipstick selfie stunner
She certainly went ALL out. This look should definitely go into the calendar she’s pushing on IG. Calling SI Swimsuit back, Paige needs another go.
Spiranac, who hasn’t golfed as a pro since retiring in 2019 when she only made $8000, now has 4 million followers on Instagram.
With posts like these it’s obvious she made the right career move.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside
Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21
Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game
Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss