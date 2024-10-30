Paige Spiranac mesmerizes in eye-catching yellow top and alluring gaze
It’s amazing what a simple yellow tank top can do. On Paige Spiranac for example, the relatively plain garment created an alluring picture when she used it to highlight her incredible curves in a selfie on Wednesday, October 30.
In the close-up Instagram Story selfie, which 31-year-old Spiranac used to advertise her page on subscriber-based content platform Passes.com, the athlete and influencer demonstrated a perfect smoky eye that made her baby blues pop. She complimented the look with a pink lip gloss and full brows.
Content creation has been Spiranac’s main career since her retirement from golf in 2019. On her podcast, Playing a Round with Paige, she explained that the pressure of “mental issues of years and years and years of trying so hard and coming up short” were too much for her. “I just broke. I honestly cracked. I broke and I just stopped,” she explained. Since then, however, she has found millions of fans as an influencer, with more than 4 million followers on Instagram.
Spiranac has dabbled in tennis and gymnastics, but golf is still close to her heart. She recently posted a video showing off her swing that attracted more than 55,000 likes within three days.
