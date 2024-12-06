The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac slays in sultry cosplay of iconic film characters

The retired golf pro turned social media icon's latest cosplay is a hole-in-one.

Joseph Galizia

Paige Spiranac watches her shot onto the No. 2 green during the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am at Firestone Country Club, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.
Paige Spiranac watches her shot onto the No. 2 green during the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am at Firestone Country Club, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Paige Spiranac dedicated her life to the game of golf, but now she's showing her appreciation for classic movies is just as strong as her opening drive. 

The 31-year-old, who retired from playing golf professionally in 2019, showed her love for some of the most iconic films of all time with a new post on Instagram. Spiranac wore the sexy lingerie outfit that actress Julie Bowen wore in the 1996 comedy classic Happy Gilmore, completing the look with two pitchers of beer.

The popular social media persona then gave her take as the Dude from the Big Lebowski, wearing a revealing robe and sunglasses. Her final look was Jim Carrey's medical gown and short skirt from Ace Ventura.

Along with the post she promoted her latest partnership by writing:

"Grab your popcorn and let’s head out to the course! Welcome@rewindgolfco! They are bringing the most iconic film characters to the green! Which movie is your favorite?"

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac cosplays as a character from Happy Gilmore on Instagram. / Photo Credit: Paige Spiranac on Instagram
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac cosplays as a character from The Big Lebowski on Instagram. / Photo Credit: Paige Spiranac on Instagram
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac cosplays as a character from Ace Ventura on Instagram. / Photo Credit: Paige Spiranac on Instagram

This isn't the first time that Spiranac has shown her affinity for dressing up. Back in October, the retired pro gave her take as the classic cartoon character Velma from the Scooby Doo series.

RELATED: Paige Spiranac has already won Halloween with Sexy Scooby Doo cosplay

Spiranac continues to ascend on social media. She consistently goes viral, especially on Instagram, where she boasts an incredible 4.4 million followers, with her latest venture showing off a daring low-fit golf top. One thing is certain, Spiranac's presence as a golf content creator is impossible to ignore.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie

Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game

Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom

Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner

Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement

Published |Modified
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News