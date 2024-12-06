Paige Spiranac slays in sultry cosplay of iconic film characters
Paige Spiranac dedicated her life to the game of golf, but now she's showing her appreciation for classic movies is just as strong as her opening drive.
The 31-year-old, who retired from playing golf professionally in 2019, showed her love for some of the most iconic films of all time with a new post on Instagram. Spiranac wore the sexy lingerie outfit that actress Julie Bowen wore in the 1996 comedy classic Happy Gilmore, completing the look with two pitchers of beer.
The popular social media persona then gave her take as the Dude from the Big Lebowski, wearing a revealing robe and sunglasses. Her final look was Jim Carrey's medical gown and short skirt from Ace Ventura.
Along with the post she promoted her latest partnership by writing:
"Grab your popcorn and let’s head out to the course! Welcome@rewindgolfco! They are bringing the most iconic film characters to the green! Which movie is your favorite?"
This isn't the first time that Spiranac has shown her affinity for dressing up. Back in October, the retired pro gave her take as the classic cartoon character Velma from the Scooby Doo series.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac has already won Halloween with Sexy Scooby Doo cosplay
Spiranac continues to ascend on social media. She consistently goes viral, especially on Instagram, where she boasts an incredible 4.4 million followers, with her latest venture showing off a daring low-fit golf top. One thing is certain, Spiranac's presence as a golf content creator is impossible to ignore.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game
Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement