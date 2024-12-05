Paige Spiranac unzips unique low-fit golf top in latest daring look
Paige Spiranac doesn’t even need a good score to win the day on a golf course. Her latest zipped-up and zipped-down look already was the equivalent of a hole-in-one.
The 31-year-old former golf pro who turned into a model and influencer has been slaying many looks lately like her furry bikini in the snow, her sizzling bedroom nightie for her fans, and a slo-mo golf swing in a fit that wouldn’t be approved at any golf country club course.
On top of her jaw-dropping looks, she’s a heck of a golfer with her insane handicap she flexed in a fire look, and her crazy long drive in a skimpy white top.
For her latest “Golf Outfit Of The Day” she posted on her Instagram, Spiranac showed off a unique low-fit golf top she zipped up and down.
It’s a smart look. If she’s hot out there on the course she can just zip it down and cool off. Sure, it may cause some errant shots from other golfers out there, but she certainly will look good out there.
Spiranac last competed professionally in golf in 2016. With her viral golf tips and influencer posts like these, she’s doing just fine and winning off the golf course.
