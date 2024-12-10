Paige Spiranac stuns in low-cut blue shorts while going through golf club collection
A true golfer knows the importance of top-of-the-line clubs — and retired pro Paige Spiranac took to social media to explain why to her followers.
The 31-year-old, who retired from the sport in 2019 and has since morphed into a content creator and influencer, released a new video breaking down each of her prestigious golf clubs. The video, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, December 9, shows Spiranac in a gray top and low-cut blue shorts while running through the perks of her irons, woods, driver, and her putter. She also discussed the grip and the visual look of each club.
Several of Spiranac's 1 million X followers rushed to the comments to compliment her and her golf equipment.
One person wrote, "Bag and you both are awesome."
"Very nice and cool bags," a second person agreed.
A third person reiterated, "Wow that is a sick setup. The head covers. The putter. The shafts! All fantastic."
Spiranac's work as a content creator has paid off. With 4.4 million followers on Instagram and a massive following on X, she has been recognized as one of golf's top influencers.
She also teaches golf instructional videos on YouTube, where she has over 435K subscribers.
While retired, Spiranac does still find herself out on the golf course. She recently struggled through a round on a particularly windy day but hasn't slowed down from playing the game she loves.
