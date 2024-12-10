Paige Spiranac struggles with white miniskirt on windy golf day
Wind is not a golfer’s best friend — especially one wearing a tiny miniskirt.
That’s Paige Spiranac for you. The former golf pro who turned into an influencer and model who posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pushes her fits to the limit while usually rocking a pretty good golf game. We’ve seen her flexing her insane handicap in a tiny crop top, crushing a drive in a skimpy fit, and showing her slo-mo golf swing in a look that would never be approved at any country club.
When she’s not showing off her golf tan lines, or sharing some easy golf tips for her fans while wearing something distracting, she’s usually on the golf course trying to work on her game, and like most golfers has her struggles like this epic shank she shared on Instagram.
In her latest video the struggle was real, but it wasn’t her golf game this time. The wind was getting the best of her in her tiny white miniskirt, but she managed to barely hold it up and get a swing off. She also was wearing a very tiny top.
Spiranac managed to keep her skirt on and hit the ball. Very well done.
The 31-year-old pro retired from the sport in 2019 to focus on being an influencer. With posts like her skirt blowing in the wind on the golf course it’s pretty easy to see why.
