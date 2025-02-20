Paige Spiranac wears open ab-baring shirt while teaching golf swing fundamentals
Paige Spiranac retired from playing golf professionally back in 2019 — but that hasn't stopped her from creating content about the game she loves.
The 31-year-old social media superstar released a YouTube video on Thursday, February 20, entitled "How To Swing A Golf Club," where she demonstrated the fundamentals it takes to have a consistent swing. Spiranac wore an open white ab-barring shirt in the video.
"Want to start golfing but don't know where to start? You're in the right place! I'm teaching you how to swing a golf club so you can head out to the range and start hitting right away," Spiranac wrote in the video description. The tutorial has already been viewed over 5K times.
Several of Spiranac's 438K YouTube followers rushed to the comments to weigh in on the lesson.
"These are great tips.You're a great instructor Paige, thanks!" wrote one person.
A second person agreed and wrote, "Very Helpful, Paige."
"She’s stunning and her kindness makes her unforgettable!" shouted a third person.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac net worth: How much is the viral golf star worth?
A large reason for Spiranac's rise in the content creation world was due to instructional golf videos similar to this one. She remains very close to the game — including when she gave a hot take on how recreational golf could be more fun for regulars.
Spiranac hosts a show called "Gimme Props," where she does challenges suggested to her by fans. Her latest prop saw the golfer attempt to catch falling candy from the sky with just a cup tucked into her chest.
One thing is certain. Spiranac's popularity amongst golf fans will only continue to grow with her timely, helpful, and clever content.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock