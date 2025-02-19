Paige Spiranac's sizzling cut-up heart shirt is more on fire than her latest golf tip
Paige Spiranac may have retired from golf professionally, but that hasn't stopped the social media icon from giving her opinion on how the game can be improved.
The 31-year-old influencer released a video on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Wednesday, February 19, with a hot take on how recreational golf can be improved for lovers of the game. Spiranac, who wore a customized heart-cut top, shared her thoughts on how to speed the game up when playing it recreationally.
"18 holes is too much golf," she began. "I'm not talking about competitive or professional golf, I'm talking about fun, recreational, golf. Hear me out. 12 holes is the perfect amount of golf."
Spiranac later acknowledged that sometimes people want to play more than 12 and sometimes they want to play less than 12. However, she once again had a solution.
"Instead of (playing) 9 and 9 here's what you do: 6, 6, 6. It's perfect. So that way when I'm done after 12 I can walk off, if you're feeling good and having a great round you finish out the last six holes or if you're not playing well at all you're done after six."
This isn't the first time Spiranac has made a pitch for the betterment of golf. Last month, the retired pro addressed the poor ratings for the latest PGA tournament — and explained exactly why that was happening on top of a solution for how to pick up the rate of play.
That said, Spiranac's game is in the content creation world these days. This included a gig working as a media member at Super Bowl LIX, where she was bodied by a fellow reporter in her attempt to secure an interview.
