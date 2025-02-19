The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac looks red hot in plunging jumpsuit while doing flirty candy challenge

The social media superstar once again proves why she is at the top of her game.

Joseph Galizia

Paige Spiranac at the Bass Pro Shops Legends Competition at Top of the Rock on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Golf16
Paige Spiranac at the Bass Pro Shops Legends Competition at Top of the Rock on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Golf16 / Andrew Jansen/News-Leader

Paige Spiranac is not afraid of any challenge.

The popular influencer, 31, released the newest edition of her "Gimme Props" YouTube series on Tuesday, February 18, where she takes bets given to her by her large fanbase. Spiranac wore a tight bright red jumpsuit for her work day, then took to her note cards to read what the "props" would be. 

Paige
Paige Spiranac teases the latest episode of Gimme Props on Instagram. / Photo Credit: Paige Spiranac via her Instagram story

One bet that was suggested to the retired golf pro was oddly specific.

"Tuck a party cup in your chest and catch as much candy falling from the sky in 30 seconds. I bet you can't fill the cup, " read Spiranac with a smile on her face. The prompt was from a fan named Shelby, who was writing in from New York.

"Shelby, I'll take on your bet, " added Spiranac. 

After placing the cup in her chest, Spiranac had candy dumped on her from above by her team. Despite a valiant effort, she failed the challenge.

While Spiranac has been continuing her dominance of the content creation game, she also recently got to work a different kind of gig. The golfer got to cover Super Bowl LIX as a member of the media — although she did face some challenges there from other reporters.

Spiranac does still stay plugged into the professional golf world. Last month, she weighed in on why the PGA was seeing a drop in viewership and made several suggestions on how they could boost their ratings back up.

