Paige Spiranac's white top and red legging combo shine in must-see slo-mo video
Paige Spiranac is at it again with another golf instruction video that is impossible to ignore.
The 31-year-old pro, who retired from the sport in 2019 to focus entirely on content creation, released a new video on Instagram that shows off her impressive swing with her driver. Spiranac, who paired a white tank with a zipper with some bright red leggings, confidently posed after swinging her club. She accompanied the post with the caption, "Really got through that one." The video featured the track ”OK" by the rap duo Joey Valence & Brae.
Aside from her popular golf instruction videos, Spiranac occasionally drops content in her exclusive Passes account, as well as other social media channels like X (formerly known as Twitter) and Youtube. She recently teased some new Passes content with a bedroom selfie and even started Halloween early by cosplaying as Velma from the Scooby Doo cartoon.
Spiranac's career as a golf pro didn't last long, but her commitment to creating content for the game has created a lasting legacy. Since 2019 she's grown an audience of millions, with her largest following coming from Instagram (4.4 million followers). Her latest post has garnered nearly 45K likes in less than 24 hours, and may novice golfers improve their game.
