Ciara shows love to fit that’s another Russell Wilson ex-NFL team color
We know Ciara looks good rocking black in a curvy long dress, and so does Russell Wilson. She and the kids also know how to flaunt their Pittsburgh Steelers jerseys.
The singer even stole Wilson’s Steelers debut thunder with an insane gold queen bee fit she posted before the game.
She’s got black and gold — Pittsburgh’s colors — down. The problem is she wore a fit with Seattle Seahawks colors while on tour, and now posted another that looks just like Denver Broncos orange.
RELATED: Ciara loses the fancy fits, rocks ‘Goodies’ look in cute video
In fairness, these are just performance outfits on tour. Ciara wears a lot of unique fashions like these incredible photos from her Saudi tour show.
RELATED: Ciara, Russell Wilson celebrate huge family achievement in Steelers gear
This is also only Wilson’s first year on the Steelers and his third overall team in his 13-year career.
Ciara has been married to Wilson for nine of those seasons. Wilson, 35, and Ciara, 38, have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
As long as Wilson continues to win, Steelers fans are likely to forgive Ciara for wearing the wrong team’s colors.
