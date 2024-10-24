The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara shows love to fit that’s another Russell Wilson ex-NFL team color

The singer and wife of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback shows off another look resembling one of his former teams.

Then Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson (left) and Ciara (right) appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation.
Then Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson (left) and Ciara (right) appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation.

We know Ciara looks good rocking black in a curvy long dress, and so does Russell Wilson. She and the kids also know how to flaunt their Pittsburgh Steelers jerseys.

The singer even stole Wilson’s Steelers debut thunder with an insane gold queen bee fit she posted before the game.

She’s got black and gold — Pittsburgh’s colors — down. The problem is she wore a fit with Seattle Seahawks colors while on tour, and now posted another that looks just like Denver Broncos orange.

In fairness, these are just performance outfits on tour. Ciara wears a lot of unique fashions like these incredible photos from her Saudi tour show.

This is also only Wilson’s first year on the Steelers and his third overall team in his 13-year career.

Ciara has been married to Wilson for nine of those seasons. Wilson, 35, and Ciara, 38, have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.

As long as Wilson continues to win, Steelers fans are likely to forgive Ciara for wearing the wrong team’s colors.

