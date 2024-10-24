The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink outshines NBA stars in all-black knee-high boots fit

The Los Angeles Sparks star took in the first Los Angeles Clippers game at the Intuit Dome, but was the one who had the winning night.

Matt Ryan

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink arrives before the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink arrives before the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers tried to open their new baller arena in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday night in style. Well, at least Cameron Brink was the one bringing the “style” in her stunning fit.

The Phoenix Suns spoiled the Clippers opener at the Intuit Dome, but Brink brought a winning look just like she did for her WNBA finale fit.

Brink, along with her Los Angeles Sparks teammates Rickea Jackson, Kia Nurse, and Dearica Hamby, took in the historic night. The Sparks posted the photos, where Brink rocked the all-black look with the leather miniskirt and the knee-high boots.

Cameron Brink (left), Rickea Jackson, Kia Nurse, Dearica Hamby
Cameron Brink (left), Rickea Jackson, Kia Nurse, Dearica Hamby / Los Angeles Sparks/Instagram
Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson
Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson / Los Angeles Sparks/Instagram

That’s a well-dressed squad right there. Pure fire.

Brink had been pretty quiet lately since her engagement in late September, but posted a picture with fiancé Ben Felter from the weekend’s Formula 1 race in Austin, Texas, and now hit up a Clippers game.

Brink didn’t play a WNBA a game since mid-June since an ACL injury and surgery. She finished her rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game.

While she’s in the offseason, Brink’s fashion game clearly never took a break.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

