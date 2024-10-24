Cameron Brink outshines NBA stars in all-black knee-high boots fit
The Los Angeles Clippers tried to open their new baller arena in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday night in style. Well, at least Cameron Brink was the one bringing the “style” in her stunning fit.
The Phoenix Suns spoiled the Clippers opener at the Intuit Dome, but Brink brought a winning look just like she did for her WNBA finale fit.
Brink, along with her Los Angeles Sparks teammates Rickea Jackson, Kia Nurse, and Dearica Hamby, took in the historic night. The Sparks posted the photos, where Brink rocked the all-black look with the leather miniskirt and the knee-high boots.
That’s a well-dressed squad right there. Pure fire.
Brink had been pretty quiet lately since her engagement in late September, but posted a picture with fiancé Ben Felter from the weekend’s Formula 1 race in Austin, Texas, and now hit up a Clippers game.
Brink didn’t play a WNBA a game since mid-June since an ACL injury and surgery. She finished her rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game.
While she’s in the offseason, Brink’s fashion game clearly never took a break.
