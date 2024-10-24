The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Suni Lee shares flirty date night look in designer glasses

Olympic champ Sunisa Lee was in her "tourist" era and broke out a casual date night look on social media.

Josh Sanchez

Sunisa Lee celebrates her bronze medal on the uneven bars during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Sunisa Lee celebrates her bronze medal on the uneven bars during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

USA gymnastics star Suni Lee had a strong showing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, taking home three medals including the gold medal in the team all-around competition.

Suni also claimed bronze in the individual all-around and uneven bars finals.

Since the Olympics, Lee has been making the rounds at various events including a trip back to her alma mater Auburn to watch some college football and recently stopped by the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

These days, Suni is in her "tourist" era and joked about taking in the sights and sounds of her surroundings in a recent Instagram post before sharing a flirty date night look in her new designer glasses and red track jacket.

Suni Lee, Sunisa Lee, USA gymnastics
Suni Lee/Instagram
Suni Lee, Sunisa Lee, USA gymnastics
Suni Lee/Instagram
Suni Lee, Sunisa Lee, USA gymnastics
Suni Lee/Instagram

As for Suni's next step on the mat, there is no telling what the future holds.

During her brief career at Auburn, Suni scored perfect 10s on the uneven bars four times and three times on the balance beam.

Unfortunately, Lee was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in March 2023 and forced to abruptly end her sophomore season and NCAA gymnastics career.

Despite her kidney disease ending her collegiate career, Suni was able to perservere and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Suni left Paris with three medals, gold in team all-around, bronze in individual all-around and bronze in uneven bars, bringing her career total to six Olympic medals.

Whatever Suni does next, you can guarantee she will be a success.

