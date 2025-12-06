Pat McAfee's Lane Kiffin comments seem to scare LSU coach off 'College GameDay'

Pat McAfee is always aware of how he's being perceived.

The ESPN star personality and owner of "The Pat McAfee Show" was universally crushed for his softball Lane Kiffin interview when the now LSU head coach was still pretending to be loyal to Ole Miss, addressing the reported ultimatum at the time on Nov. 18.

“There has been no ultimatum and that’s absolutely not true..



We’re having a blast and I love it here” @Lane_Kiffin #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/wTGK20s1pr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 18, 2025

Less than a month later onn McAfee's Friday show with Nick Saban, his own staff pressed him on-air if the former Indianapolis Colts and West Virginia Mountaineers punter turned media mogul was going to ask the tough questions this time for the highly anticipated "College GameDay" exclusive.

Pat McAfee, right, talks to Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McAfee, 38, made it clear he was not going to pull any punches.

"I think Lane owes some answers on some stuff, which I think he knows," McAfee said after being pressed on asking real questions.

As we know now, the 50-year-old Kiffin decided to bail on those answers, using the excuse it was to secure some players and defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who was being pursued to take over Tulane. Interestingly, as of this posting, Kiffin will not even do the interview remotely.

Sorry couldn’t make it to Atlanta, but so excited that I stayed to finish this all up!! @CoachBlakeBaker is going nowhere !!!! 🐯

What a really long amazing Friday for @LSUfootball #ItsDifferent https://t.co/Z84PhdeGVz — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 6, 2025

McAfee also made it clear that he told Kiffin to stay at Ole Miss

Many fans and influencers had pointed out that Kiffin and all of the "GameDay" personalities interviewing the $91 million LSU savior were either represented by college football super agent Jimmy Sexton of CAA, or another CAA representative.

McAfee made it clear he does not have an agent, despite what Google AI search results claim.

I don’t have an agent. Thanks. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 5, 2025

Not to mention the fact McAfee also revealed that he had told Kiffin he should stay at Ole Miss.

"I would like to restate, I was publicly and privately telling Lane that he should stay at Ole Miss," McAfee said. "Just me personally. Just because I knew there was potentially a lot of heat coming from the other side of it just by reading the tea leaves of the internet. But also, I don't want to say a trailblazer, but like, somebody that builds a place, builds a town."

I was publicly and privately telling Lane Kiffin that he should stay at Ole Miss..



That would have been a cool legacy #PMSLive https://t.co/fZeEnUICi4 pic.twitter.com/7UhIKGoHdP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 5, 2025

McAfee then tells Saban, who had rescued the Alabama Crimson Tide from mediocrity and turned the program into an unprecedented modern dynasty with six national championships, did exactly that.

McAfee, likewise, is Indianapolis royalty.

Instead, the troll king Kiffin is already back to his old ways, belittling Ole Miss as LSU's great new hope to deliver national championships.

Apparently the troll king only allows softball questions moving forward.

