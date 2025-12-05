Landry Kiffin flaunts fancy red dress on expensive NYC date with LSU bf Whit Weeks

It’s a good thing Lane Kiffin just got a $91 million contract from the LSU Tigers if he’s paying for his daughter’s trip New York City with her star linebacker boyfriend Whit Weeks. Landry just posted her crazy date night along with a stunning dress in what looked like an amazing time.

Landry, 20, caused a stir when she and Weeks hard launched their relationship the week he was playing dad’s Ole Miss Rebels — where she also went to school. She was seen at a few LSU games this season rooting on Weeks — instead of dad’s games — while rocking custom LSU fits.

Landry Kiffin (right) | Landry Kiffin/Instagram

After attending Lane’s introductory press conference at LSU where she crushed a bold fit with mom Layla Kiffin, Landry immediately jetted off with Weeks to NYC. Did they use dad’s new private jet perks?

From there, Landry has been documenting her baller trip including a hot-tub selfie with Weeks.

For Day 3 of the trip, she posted on TikTok the crazy amount of food they ate during the day that included an amazing bagel tower for breakfast.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

There were also two pizza stops including to finish the night after tearing up some Carbone for dinner, and this insane milkshake.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

She also got a facial during the day, took in the Michael Jackson Broadway show, and posed in front of the giant tree at Rockefeller Center where she crushed her fancy red dress and fur coat.

Landry, who is known as a shopaholic and dad has made fun of her for it including a TikTok where he sees his Amex bill and gets angry, looks like she’s been doing some good shopping, too. At least Weeks is there to carry her bags.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

It looks like a great time they are having, though: Very Kevin in Home Alone-like. Will dad flip out when he sees the room service bill, too?

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

