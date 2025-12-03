Lane Kiffin's crazy Ole Miss story at LSU presser is debunked by Mississippi police

Score another one for Al Davis over the LSU troll king.

The late, legendary NFL owner called Lane Kiffin a "flat-out liar" when he fired the head coach prodigy from the Oakland Raiders after a disastrous 5-15 record in the middle of the 2008 season.

Dec. 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

After his introductory press conference as the LSU Tigers savior, it seems like Mississippi State Police are calling him a flat-out liar as well, not to mention Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter.

The now despised ex Ole Miss Rebels deserter claimed that a crazy disgruntled fan tried to run him off the road.

“I think that people get really upset when you leave somewhere because they feel hurt because you’re doing a really good job,” Kiffin said. “They ain’t going to the airport and driving from all over to say those things and yell those things and try to run you off the road if you were doing bad.”

Dec. 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

That claim went viral, with Pro Football Talk going so far as to say, "It’s a serious allegation. And it’s something that should be investigated and, if true, prosecuted."

The serious allegation is 100% not true

Mississippi State fans hold signs referencing Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s potential departure during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As reported by Taylor Vance from Mississippi Today, it's completely bogus.

In fact, the 50-year-old Kiffin had a police escort on his way out of town to the fancy private plane provided by LSU, which had some fans yelling expletives at him and his reconciled wife Layla as they boarded. (It's unclear if Layla boarded the same one as Kiffin, since there were three of them.)

Dec. 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, ex-wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"Bailey Holloway, a spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, told Mississippi Today that Kiffin had a safety escort from the Mississippi Highway Patrol when he traveled to the airport. The agency’s officers have no record of an automobile trying to push the football coach’s car off the roadway, Holloway added."

LSU fans don't care and Lane is laughing all the way to the bank

Dec. 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Kiffin is already returning to his troll king ways, and LSU fans don't really care if he makes up stories.

Geaux Tigers faithful only want national championships.

Kiffin, for all his bluster, has never won one as a head coach, only as an assistant during his glory days under Peter Carroll at USC. Later, when he came back as the head man, he was famously fired on the LAX tarmac. Heck, his other mentor, Nick Saban, let him go as offensive coordinator before Alabama's playoff run in 2017.

Lane Kiffin when he was the head coach of USC with his wife Layla. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, Kiffin and LSU are the bad guys of college football, and the entire fanbase is fully embracing it.

The troll king has $91 million reasons to be happy, but now the pressure has been ratcheted up exponentially. If things turn out as bad for Kiffin as they did Brian Kelly, the LSU savior might have to make up some more stories.

Lane Kiffin with Layla at Tennessee | Michael Patrick/News Sentinel

