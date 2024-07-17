Patrick Mahomes' absurd lengths to play EA Sports College Football 25
Patrick Mahomes always has his head in the game — whether it be on the field, or apparently when a hot new EA Sports video game comes out.
As training camp season is underway for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team’s best-in-the-NFL star quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion knows the ropes. And this time, Mahomes brought some must-haves with him.
During a press conference, Mahomes shared one of the things he brought into the dorms. Like all of us, he can’t wait to spend hours playing EA Sports College Football 25, which is set to hit shelves this Friday.
“This is my first year bringing a TV,” said Mahomes in excitement. “I haven’t brought a TV ever before, but NCAA came out, and I’m going to have to turn it on.”
In addition to gaming it up, Mahomes will also use that television to tune into even more games. Specifically, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
“I brought a TV for NCAA and the Olympics,” Mahomes said.
Same, man. Same. And after all, with three Super Bowl victories to his name, Mahomes has certainly earned the time to kick back.
