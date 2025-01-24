Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi reveals Patrick's grandfather is in hospice ahead of AFC Championship game
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 26, the seventh straight appearance for the beloved NFL franchise since Mahomes became their starting quarterback.
However, Patrick is dealing with some family issues off the field, according to the Super Bowl MVP's mother, Randi. She revealed in an Instagram post on Friday, January 24 that her father — Patrick's maternal grandfather, Randy — is in hospice care due to his declining health.
"My dad is in hospice & I'm lost for words," wrote Randi along with a photo next to her dad. She added a famous scripture from the Bible about obeying your parents, plus the prayer hands emoji.
This isn't the first time that Randi has asked NFL fans, specifically Chiefs' Kingdom, to pray for her dad. Back in the fall of 2024, Randy ended up in the hospital but was strong enough to watch Patrick lead the Chiefs to their fourth victory of the 2024-2025 season. The team would finish with a record of 15-2.
Patrick and his wife, Brittani, recently welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, to the world. The happy couple are also parents to Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick Bronze, 2.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden with Chiefs theme
The Chiefs play the Bills in the late window on Sunday, January 26, where the winner will advance to Super Bowl LVIV. The game will begin at 6 p.m. ET and air on CBS.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens game
Bad blood… sugar: Natalia Bryant shows off Taylor Swift-themed birthday cake
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
New game: WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in ‘Unrivaled’ miniskirt-crop top combo
First Lady of Paris: Loreal Sarkisian drips all-black Louis Vuitton fit without hubby Steve