The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi reveals Patrick's grandfather is in hospice ahead of AFC Championship game

Randi is asking football fans to keep her dad in their prayers. 

Joseph Galizia

Feb 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.
Feb 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 26, the seventh straight appearance for the beloved NFL franchise since Mahomes became their starting quarterback.

However, Patrick is dealing with some family issues off the field, according to the Super Bowl MVP's mother, Randi. She revealed in an Instagram post on Friday, January 24 that her father — Patrick's maternal grandfather, Randy — is in hospice care due to his declining health. 

"My dad is in hospice & I'm lost for words," wrote Randi along with a photo next to her dad. She added a famous scripture from the Bible about obeying your parents, plus the prayer hands emoji. 

Randi Mahomes
Randi Mahomes and her father, Patrick Mahomes' grandfather, Randy. / Instagram/Randi Mahomes

This isn't the first time that Randi has asked NFL fans, specifically Chiefs' Kingdom, to pray for her dad. Back in the fall of 2024, Randy ended up in the hospital but was strong enough to watch Patrick lead the Chiefs to their fourth victory of the 2024-2025 season. The team would finish with a record of 15-2. 

Patrick and his wife, Brittani, recently welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, to the world. The happy couple are also parents to Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick Bronze, 2.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden with Chiefs theme

The Chiefs play the Bills in the late window on Sunday, January 26, where the winner will advance to Super Bowl LVIV. The game will begin at 6 p.m.  ET and air on CBS. 

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens game

Bad blood… sugar: Natalia Bryant shows off Taylor Swift-themed birthday cake

On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win

New game: WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in ‘Unrivaled’ miniskirt-crop top combo

First Lady of Paris: Loreal Sarkisian drips all-black Louis Vuitton fit without hubby Steve

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News