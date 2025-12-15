Philip Rivers’ high school team’s reaction to coach’s Colts touchdown is amazing

Philip Rivers did it: He played an NFL game at 44 years old, and he almost won it, too. He even threw a touchdown pass that had the high school football team he coaches in Alabama going crazy.

The quarterback came out of retirement after nearly five years away from the game after the Indianapolis Colts starter Daniel Jones tore his Achilles and the two backup quarterback’s were also dealing with injuries. After a short look at practices, he was given the keys to the Colts car on Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks.

While Rivers and the Colts fell just short, 18-16, they competed their tails off. Rivers even threw his first TD since January 9, 2021, in a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on this play below.

RELATED: Why Philip Rivers' 10 kids might be reason for his Colts return at 44 years old

PHILIP RIVERS THROWING TDs IN 2025



INDvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/Pp98lKDPlZ — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

He hit that celebration, too.

PHILIP RIVERS TOUCHDOWN CELEBRATION GOT ME IN TEARS LMAOO



Bro even celebrates like an old man 😂😂



pic.twitter.com/2ocOb3PaAw — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) December 14, 2025

RELATED: Philip Rivers goes nuts for 4-star QB son Gunner's monster game eerily like dad

Speaking of celebrations, Rivers coaches high school football at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, where he just led the team to the state semifinals two weeks ago, and now the players were watching his game and went crazy over his touchdown in an awesome scene.

Two weeks ago Philip Rivers was coaching St. Michael Catholic’s high school football team in the state semifinals.



This weekend they got to watch their coach throw his first TD pass back in the NFL.



Amazing.pic.twitter.com/fmt4crn88K — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 15, 2025

After the game, coach delivered an emotional speech fighting back tears talking about those high school kids and how he wanted to be an example for them to show them “coach wasn’t scared.”

Philip Rivers got emotional during his postgame press conference pic.twitter.com/lz9K9jn2dP — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 15, 2025

He finished 18-27 passing, 120 yards, the one touchdown and an interception on his final pass trying to get the team in position to win with just 11 seconds left.

He’ll likely be the starter as the team faces the San Francisco 49ers at home on this Sunday in what will be an amazing welcome for the QB.

The father of 10 kids is proof you can do anything you put your mind to, and that’s worth celebrating.

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring