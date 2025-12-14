Why Philip Rivers' 10 kids might be reason for his Colts return at 44 years old

Philip Rivers is miraculously getting the start for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday vs. the Seattle Seahawks at the age of 44 after being away from the game for nearly five years. Did he come back because of his 10 kids due to an NFL policy?

The quarterback last played a game on January 9, 2021, for the Colts in a Wild Card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. He is at 63,440 yards with 421 TDs in 17 seasons after being drafted in 2004 NFL Draft to the New York Giants, who then traded him to the then San Diego Chargers.

With the Colts in desperation mode with starter Daniel Jones out for the season with an Achilles injury, and the two backups also hurt, Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon, who is only one year older than Rivers, made a drastic decision to bring him back.

RELATED: Philip Rivers goes nuts for 4-star QB son Gunner's monster game eerily like dad

After impressing enough in practices, Rivers was named QB1 in what will be a made-for-a-movie moment.

🚨JUST IN: #COLTS QB PHILLIP RIVERS WAS THROWING BOMBS AT PRACTICE TODAY.



Rivers still has an elite arm — These throws were extremely accurate.



👀👀👀

pic.twitter.com/smm9F4sH5q — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 12, 2025

RELATED: Who are Philip Rivers' 10 children now that Shaun Alexander announced his 14th?

Rivers, who is a grandpa and has 10 kids with wife Tiffany, was coaching high school football at Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama.

Speaking of his kids, a theory surfaced that Rivers’ NFL insurance was running out after five years of retirement, and by coming back it would set the clock back so he’d get five more for his family.

This is actually hilarious & smart 😂



NFL Players get 5 years of insurance paid for right after they retire. Once that 5 years is up, it’s on the guy to pay! https://t.co/qJrxEdViLq — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) December 13, 2025

While that may have been a factor, Rivers talked about it being a “gift” and an opportunity to “go for it” and chase the dream one more time.

Philip Rivers speaks on his return from retirement to join the Colts amid the team's QB injuries. He discusses the decision, his shape, and readiness. Welcome back Philip #Colts #NFL



Watch the press conference: https://t.co/n3BnltPMkW #NFL" — The Bruiser (@DrHoosierHermit) December 13, 2025

Regardless if Rivers came back to help his family or not, he’s officially back.

It’s going to be fun to watch him out there again on Sunday, win or lose it’s an amazing story.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring