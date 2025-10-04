The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Philip Rivers goes nuts for 4-star QB son Gunner's monster game eerily like dad

Gunner Rivers not only is a top high school recruit, his unique throwing motion is exactly like his father's signature mechanics.

Dec 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Dec 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Philip Rivers had a prolific NFL career, most notably for the San Diego, now Los Angeles Chargers, always known for his unique throwing motion.

Well it seems like not only has the retired 43-year-old eight-time Pro Bowler passed on his football prowess to his son Gunner Rivers, a 4-star quarterback recruit out of Alabama, but the 17-year-old gunslinger eerily has the same mechanics as his father.

Philip Rivers, Patrick Mahomes
Dec. 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) shake hands after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Ranked No. 131 in SC Next Jr. 300, the younger Rivers had a monter performance for St. Michael Catholic in an upset win over Jackson in an Alabama high school showdown that was almost worth of "College GameDay" just down the road in Tuscaloosa.

Gunner threw for five touchdowns and almost 300 yards, and as you can tell from the image below, pops was ecstatic.

Gunner, the oldest boy of the Rivers family's ten children with Philip and Tiffany, is already being highly recruited with notable offers from Auburn, Miami, South Carolina, and dad's alma mater, NC State.

philip rivers
Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws a pass as he is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Time will tell if Gunner has what it takes to be an NFL starter like his pops, who was also known for his toughness and passion as well as his unique throwing style, winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year as well.

It certainly seems like Gunner has picked up those traits and then some.

Philip Rivers
Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

