Philip Rivers goes nuts for 4-star QB son Gunner's monster game eerily like dad
Philip Rivers had a prolific NFL career, most notably for the San Diego, now Los Angeles Chargers, always known for his unique throwing motion.
Well it seems like not only has the retired 43-year-old eight-time Pro Bowler passed on his football prowess to his son Gunner Rivers, a 4-star quarterback recruit out of Alabama, but the 17-year-old gunslinger eerily has the same mechanics as his father.
RELATED: Who are Philip Rivers' 10 children now that Shaun Alexander announced his 14th?
Ranked No. 131 in SC Next Jr. 300, the younger Rivers had a monter performance for St. Michael Catholic in an upset win over Jackson in an Alabama high school showdown that was almost worth of "College GameDay" just down the road in Tuscaloosa.
Gunner threw for five touchdowns and almost 300 yards, and as you can tell from the image below, pops was ecstatic.
RELATED: Jaxson Dart, Madison Beer origin story found after fake post dissing Justin Herbert
Gunner, the oldest boy of the Rivers family's ten children with Philip and Tiffany, is already being highly recruited with notable offers from Auburn, Miami, South Carolina, and dad's alma mater, NC State.
Time will tell if Gunner has what it takes to be an NFL starter like his pops, who was also known for his toughness and passion as well as his unique throwing style, winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year as well.
It certainly seems like Gunner has picked up those traits and then some.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup