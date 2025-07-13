Phillies icon Jimmy Rollins wins $387k boat for hole-in-one at American Century golf
Jimmy Rollins is forever a Philadelphia Phillies legend after bringing home a World Series Championship.
The 46-year-old former NL MVP is now an American Century Championship legend too after dunking a hole-in-one to win a luxury MasterCraft X24 speedboat. It's third year in a row for an ace at the signature celebrity golf event.
RELATED: ESPN's Erin Dolan stuns in Texas-style Phillies fit as boyfriend Alec Bohm struggles
At the par 3, 12th hole, measuring 139 yards, the three-time All-Star knew it had a chance the entire way, and the MLB analyst for TBS nearly dunked it before it spun back into the hole.
"I got my first hole-in-one and won a boat," Rollins giddily said after catching his breath and trying to climb on the sweet ride, which is valued at a cool $387k.
RELATED: Stephen Curry handles scary Warriors fan at American Century golf with one-liner
Needless to say after the round, Rollins probably lost thousands having to buy drinks for everyone at the ACC, known to be a boozy good time, as the Kelce brothers, where Jason probably knows Jimmy well with their Philly ties, and Tampa Buccaneers franchise QB Baker Mayfield, who were all shotgunning beers on the course, can probably attest.
Rollins finally got his picture on the boat, and given that the ACC is held on Lake Tahoe at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, J-Roll could give it a spin once he finishes his round tomorrow.
Rollins currently sits T45 in the field of 90.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’