The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Phillies icon Jimmy Rollins wins $387k boat for hole-in-one at American Century golf

The Philadelphia Phillies 2008 World Series champion might not be in contention, but that doesn't matter when he can jump into his sweet new luxury speedboat.

Matthew Graham

James Lang-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jimmy Rollins is forever a Philadelphia Phillies legend after bringing home a World Series Championship.

The 46-year-old former NL MVP is now an American Century Championship legend too after dunking a hole-in-one to win a luxury MasterCraft X24 speedboat. It's third year in a row for an ace at the signature celebrity golf event.

RELATED: ESPN's Erin Dolan stuns in Texas-style Phillies fit as boyfriend Alec Bohm struggles

Jimmy Rollins
Nov 2, 2022: Former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins and former second baseman Chase Utley look on prior to throwing out a ceremonial first pitch. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

At the par 3, 12th hole, measuring 139 yards, the three-time All-Star knew it had a chance the entire way, and the MLB analyst for TBS nearly dunked it before it spun back into the hole.

"I got my first hole-in-one and won a boat," Rollins giddily said after catching his breath and trying to climb on the sweet ride, which is valued at a cool $387k.

RELATED: Stephen Curry handles scary Warriors fan at American Century golf with one-liner

Needless to say after the round, Rollins probably lost thousands having to buy drinks for everyone at the ACC, known to be a boozy good time, as the Kelce brothers, where Jason probably knows Jimmy well with their Philly ties, and Tampa Buccaneers franchise QB Baker Mayfield, who were all shotgunning beers on the course, can probably attest.

Rollins finally got his picture on the boat, and given that the ACC is held on Lake Tahoe at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, J-Roll could give it a spin once he finishes his round tomorrow.

Rollins currently sits T45 in the field of 90.

Jimmy Rollins
Pool Photo-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail

No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different

Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout

USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare

Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News