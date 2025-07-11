Stephen Curry handles scary Warriors fan at American Century golf with one-liner
Some Golden State Warriors fans need to chill.
Playing golf is Stephen Curry's happy place, so when the two-time league MVP and four-time NBA champion shows up to the American Century Championship with his dad Dell and brother Seth, he's looking to have a good time while competing at the other sport he loves. Curry won it in 2023.
So Dub Nation, give Steph a break.
During his round today, an aggressive fan wanted Curry to spill the beans on any blockbuster trades, even though as any true Warriors die-hard knows that with salary implications and a pseudo hard cap, especially with the lack of interest so far in the often hyped Jonathan Kuminga, the dream of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo is a fairytale more than a reality.
Curry handled it with a perfect one-liner, "You see rumors flying around?," as he shrugged before probably wanting to move on as quickly as possible. Luckily for this over-the-top dude, he didn't get the Aaron Rodgers dress down he probably deserved.
While the Giannis dream is unrealistic, a sibling union could very much be in the cards, as little brother Seth played coy when asked about it by NBC Sports Warriors insider Monte Poole.
"They play a good brand of basketball," Seth Curry said. "I feel like I've been a part of Dub Nation for awhile watching Steph and being around the organization. Obviously, like any team, they could use shooting. But like I said, I can't say anything, other than, I'm trying to find the best place for me. We'll hopefully find that out in the next week and figure out where I'll be going next."
Will that satisfy this intense fan? Probably not. This dude needs his fifth ring!
And apparently so does Steph.
