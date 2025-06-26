The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN's Erin Dolan crushes Texas Phillies fit as bf Alec Bohm struggles again

While the Phillies third baseman continues to have an up and down season, his famous girlfriend continues to slay her supportive fits.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Poor Alec Bohm.

Playing in Philly is tough enough, but for the Philadelphia Phillies third baseman, he has always been under extra scrutiny after last year's starting All-Star uttered the famous line three years ago, "I f**king hate this place," not to mention the constant trade rumors.

RELATED: Alec Bohm's ESPN gf Erin Dolan posts bikini selfie to match his Phillies hot streak

Erin Dolan, Alec Bohm
Erin Dolan/Instagram

His girlfriend, ESPN betting personality Erin Dolan, loves Philly. Like loves, loves her hometown teams, always representing their gear on her social media handles and on-air during segments for "Sunday NFL Countdown" and "ESPN Bet Live."

The Penn State alum has especially upped her Phillies fits ever since she officially hard launched their relationship in New Orleans, as they watched the Philadelphia Eagles destroy the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

RELATED: ESPN's Erin Dolan flaunts bold Phillies fit at Mets game after smack-talking rival

Erin Dolan
Erin Dolan/Instagram

Well that trend continued on the road in Houston, Texas, where the 29 year old slayed a more subdued Phillies-repping fit with only a black baseball cap with the classic "P," a dark-gray crop top, and light stonewashed jeans. The denim was a perfect choice for the Lonestar State minus the sweltering heat.

Erin Dolan, Erin Kate Dolan
Erin Dolan/Instagram

Bohm, unfortunately, has been struggling again lately after a hot stretch in June to counter his dismal April. In his last seven games, Dolan's man is hitting .154 in his last seven games, including no hits in the Astros series. And to add insult to injury, the Fightin' Phils got swept.

Luckily Dolan continues to hit home runs with her fits, which has to help during times like this.

Erin Dolan, Erin Kate Dolan
Erin Dolan/Instagram

Matthew Graham
