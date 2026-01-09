Prized MLB free agent Bo Bichette secretly marries ahead of Phillies meeting

One of baseball's most intriguing free agents remains unsigned this offseason: longtime Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette.

Bichette's stock couldn't be any higher right now. While Toronto lost in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bichette blasted a three-run home run off Shohei Ohtani in the winner-take-all Game 7 while playing through an injury.

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) hits a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

While the 27-year-old hit machine missed much of the 2025 postseason with a leg injury, he did hit a staggering .348 with a .922 OPS in 23 at-bats in the playoffs. This success, combined with his .311 average and .840 OPS, is why he's such a prized free agent.

Initially, the belief was that Bichette would likely re-sign with the Blue Jays. But on January 8, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that there's a mutual interest between Bichette and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Bo Bichette (11) looks on before game one of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

This is largely because the Phillies hired MLB legend Don Mattingly to be their bench coach, who had been the Blue Jays' bench coach and had a great relationship with Bichette.

Phillies to meet with Bo Bichette as team explores roster shakeup https://t.co/dqu679ulBq — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 8, 2026

It's being reported that Bichette and the Phillies are meeting next week, which could mean a deal is agreed to sooner rather than later.

Bo Bichette's wedding to wife Alexis flies under radar

While a ring escaped Bichette against the Dodgers, it reportedly didn't escape win with his new wife, Alexis.

Jul 30, 2025; Bo Bichette prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Neither Bichette nor his wife, Alexis (who The Toronto Star reported in July had gotten engaged in May, and that the wedding was set for January 2026) is active on social media. But several of Bichette's Blue Jays teammates and their respective WAGs posted about the wedding over the weekend.

"loved celebrating mr. and mrs. bichette!!! ❣️❣️," wrote Taylor Gausman on January 5, who is the wife of Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman.

Blue Jays reliever Brandon Little's wife also posted several photos from the event with the caption, "Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Bichette!🤍🥹".

Perhaps Bichette and his new wife will soon be headed to Philadelphia.

