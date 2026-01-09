Prized MLB free agent Bo Bichette secretly marries ahead of Phillies meeting
One of baseball's most intriguing free agents remains unsigned this offseason: longtime Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette.
Bichette's stock couldn't be any higher right now. While Toronto lost in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bichette blasted a three-run home run off Shohei Ohtani in the winner-take-all Game 7 while playing through an injury.
While the 27-year-old hit machine missed much of the 2025 postseason with a leg injury, he did hit a staggering .348 with a .922 OPS in 23 at-bats in the playoffs. This success, combined with his .311 average and .840 OPS, is why he's such a prized free agent.
Initially, the belief was that Bichette would likely re-sign with the Blue Jays. But on January 8, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that there's a mutual interest between Bichette and the Philadelphia Phillies.
This is largely because the Phillies hired MLB legend Don Mattingly to be their bench coach, who had been the Blue Jays' bench coach and had a great relationship with Bichette.
It's being reported that Bichette and the Phillies are meeting next week, which could mean a deal is agreed to sooner rather than later.
Bo Bichette's wedding to wife Alexis flies under radar
While a ring escaped Bichette against the Dodgers, it reportedly didn't escape win with his new wife, Alexis.
Neither Bichette nor his wife, Alexis (who The Toronto Star reported in July had gotten engaged in May, and that the wedding was set for January 2026) is active on social media. But several of Bichette's Blue Jays teammates and their respective WAGs posted about the wedding over the weekend.
"loved celebrating mr. and mrs. bichette!!! ❣️❣️," wrote Taylor Gausman on January 5, who is the wife of Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman.
Blue Jays reliever Brandon Little's wife also posted several photos from the event with the caption, "Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Bichette!🤍🥹".
Perhaps Bichette and his new wife will soon be headed to Philadelphia.
