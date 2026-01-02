MLB star Paul Skenes unrecognizable with dramatic change on Livvy Dunne date

Paul Skenes rang in the new year with his girlfriend Livvy Dunne with one big noticeable difference.

The Pittsburgh Pirates ace had an amazing 2025 including winning the Cy Young Award on a night where his influencer and ex-LSU gymnast girlfriend Dunne upstaged him in her head-turning dress.

Skenes and Dunne for his Cy Young party. | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

The 23-year-old also moved into a new apartment in New York City and a house in Florida with Dunne, also 23, where they have an awesome MLB ballpark feature inside.

The couple spent the holiday season together where they took in a New Jersey Devils game where Dunne outshined Tate McRae.

Now, they spent New Year’s Eve together where Dunne posted this picture.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

There’s something noticebaly different about Skenes: He’s completely clean shaven and lost the signature stache he’s had his whole career and looks completely unrecognizable.

Looks like Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes has gone with a clean shave for the New Year



He’s had at least a mustache since making his Pirates debut pic.twitter.com/fIzg9EEIEa — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) January 1, 2026

How he looked before

Here’s a few photos of Skenes with the stache.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne/TikTok

He’s also gone with a full beard lately, too, before his New Year’s shave.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Skenes went 10-10 with a league-leading 1.97 ERA in his Cy Young season for a bad Pirates team.

Now he’s a smooth operator on and off the field with the new look.

