Vlad Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie winning offseason in head-turning look

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his family are enjoying the offseason after the Toronto Blue Jays lost a heartbreaking Game 7 in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. His wife Nathalie continues to win with her fits outside of the stadium.

The 26-year-old Vlad Jr. came oh-so-close to helping deliver Toronto’s first World Series win since 1993, hitting .333 with two home runs in the series.

Nathalie was also a hit at games all playoffs long like her preppy look was a winner, along with her bold statement fit for that Game 7.

RELATED: Vlad Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie stuns in black cocktail dress without Blue Jays star

Nathalie Guerrero | Nathalie Guerrero/Instagram

After that loss, she had her man’s back:

“Just thank you my God, thank you my God, thank you for allowing us to get here, for all the good and bad that happened. We finish this season in health, and with new teachings. proud of you my love, how you enjoy yourself and give yourself in body and soul in everything you do. To me, you will always be the best. 🥰 Until next year with more faith 🙏🏼💙💙 Grateful and in accordance with God’s will. Proud of my team 💙.”

The Guerreros were then seen heading off in a private jet for a Mexican vacation before heading to the Dominican Republic where the Blue Jays slugger received a heroes welcome.

TRENDING:



Vlad Guerrero Jr. was met with a hero's welcome back in his hometown of Don Gregorio, Dominican Republic ❤️❤️❤️

pic.twitter.com/zdMcFZoifY — PunMaster (@PunMasterPaul1) November 9, 2025

RELATED: New Dodgers star Edwin Diaz’s wife Nashaly causes stir in red dress stunner

While still in offseason mode and still in the Dominican Repulic, Nathalie could be seen in another stunning fit while at a bar and restaurant.

This comes after her red-stunner for the holidays.

The Guerreros’ love story

Vlad and Nathalie met as teenagers and dated for around five years before getting married in March of 2023. They have two daughters together.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party