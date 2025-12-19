Puka Nacua’s deleted tweet after Rams’ loss is alarming social media trend suddenly

Puka Nacua had an incredible game for the Los Angeles Rams with 12 catches, 225 yards, and two touchdowns on Thursday night. It still wasn’t enough to overcome a crazy Seattle Seahawks comeback, 38-37, which led to another disastrous moment after the game for the Pro Bowl receiver on social media in a week full of them.

The 24-year-old Nacua went viral leading up to the game while doing an interview hanging with popular streamers Adin Ross and N3on including this practicing this touchdown dance that was offensive to Jewish people.

Rams star WR Puka Nacua also worked on a touchdown celebration dance on Adin Ross’ livestream in which he rubs his hands into the camera.



It’s an action can be seen as mocking Jewish people.



Nacua promised to do this dance after he scores. pic.twitter.com/Gttry6BeF8 — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) December 17, 2025

Nacua would apologize on Thursday before the game:

He’d have other quotes, too, that were posted by the streamers like blaming Taylor Swift on the Kansas City Chiefs downfall this season, and then telling people never to not get married cause “they all cheat…”

Heartbreaking: Rams star WR Puka Nacua says that he will never get married and recommends others do the same.



Puka: "Don't get married, they all cheat…"



Ross: "You're never getting married?"



Puka: "Probably not, no."



Nacua's ex-girlfriend brought him to court to confirm that… https://t.co/FBakwdlEr7 pic.twitter.com/Gfgix9otdg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 18, 2025

He also blasted the NFL refs — which would later come into play after the Rams blew a 16-point 4th-quarter lead on Thursday night to the Seahawks — saying, “The refs are the worst … They want to be on TV, too. You don’t think he’s texting his friends in the group chat like, ‘Yo, you just saw me on “Sunday Night Football!” That wasn’t pass interference, but I called it.’”

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has an issue with NFL referees.



Nacua criticized NFL officiating on a live stream with popular streamers Adin Ross and N3on. pic.twitter.com/iIpQ57DSZQ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 17, 2025

He’d follow it up with a post immediately after the loss in Seattle blasting the refs again after the game, which he would then delete shortly after.

PUKA NACUA GOES OFF ON THE REFS IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE GAME 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LzMXnMjCVp — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 19, 2025

Rams head coach Sean McVay found out about it after the game and did not look pleased. He also addressed the live stream controversies with his star receiver from the week.

Uh Oh: Rams HC Sean McVay found out about Puka Nacua’s tweet about the refs in his postgame press conference…



McVay looks extremely upset 😳 https://t.co/qJOybNKD9T pic.twitter.com/SMXt9fjr41 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 19, 2025

It was an alarming week for Nacua on social media, and that’s what we are talking about now instead of his stellar play on the field. It was a bad loss for his team, and another mistake by him after the game that the Rams and the league will no doubt address.

