Puka Nacua’s deleted tweet after Rams’ loss is alarming social media trend suddenly
Puka Nacua had an incredible game for the Los Angeles Rams with 12 catches, 225 yards, and two touchdowns on Thursday night. It still wasn’t enough to overcome a crazy Seattle Seahawks comeback, 38-37, which led to another disastrous moment after the game for the Pro Bowl receiver on social media in a week full of them.
The 24-year-old Nacua went viral leading up to the game while doing an interview hanging with popular streamers Adin Ross and N3on including this practicing this touchdown dance that was offensive to Jewish people.
Nacua would apologize on Thursday before the game:
He’d have other quotes, too, that were posted by the streamers like blaming Taylor Swift on the Kansas City Chiefs downfall this season, and then telling people never to not get married cause “they all cheat…”
He also blasted the NFL refs — which would later come into play after the Rams blew a 16-point 4th-quarter lead on Thursday night to the Seahawks — saying, “The refs are the worst … They want to be on TV, too. You don’t think he’s texting his friends in the group chat like, ‘Yo, you just saw me on “Sunday Night Football!” That wasn’t pass interference, but I called it.’”
He’d follow it up with a post immediately after the loss in Seattle blasting the refs again after the game, which he would then delete shortly after.
Rams head coach Sean McVay found out about it after the game and did not look pleased. He also addressed the live stream controversies with his star receiver from the week.
It was an alarming week for Nacua on social media, and that’s what we are talking about now instead of his stellar play on the field. It was a bad loss for his team, and another mistake by him after the game that the Rams and the league will no doubt address.
