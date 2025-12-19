Charissa Thompson causes stir with fit on TNF for Rams-Seahawks showdown

While the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams battled it out at Lumen Field on Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime Video NFL host Charissa Thompson caused a stir with her fit.

It was a big NFC West showdown with both teams coming in at 11-3 and a potential No. 1 seed on the line.

Thompson, who also works for Fox Sports for NFL games, as well as a co-host with Erin Andrew’s on the “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa” podcast, is known for her fits like her fancy business suit while slaying next to Taylor Rooks. She’s also unapologetic about anything she wears, too, like when she cursed out her fashion haters.

Feb 8, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Charissa Thompson on the Fox Super Bowl LIX set at Caesars Superdome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On TNF for this game, the 43 year old even caught the attention of play-by-play announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit with her fur coat and leather hat look. Al Michaels: “There's Charissa (Thompson), obviously back from a MAJOR shopping trip. I mean, MAJOR,” while Kirk Herbstreit weighed in: "Oh yeah. That's a given. Got a new ballcap there with the leather."

Kirk Herbstreit: "Oh yeah. That's a given. Got a new ballcap there with the leather." 🏈🎙️ #NFL #TNF pic.twitter.com/SyKZ9mK9pi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 19, 2025

Not everyone was loving it, though.

I’ve watched the NFL my entire life. It is SHOCKING how bad Amazon is at this. Charissa Thompson is wearing a plain leather baseball hat. The guys look a mess. They are blasting techno, the audio for the crowd is the same level as the announcers. Who produces this?! pic.twitter.com/lHVCp3IQlK — Casey Tebo (@caseyshoots) December 19, 2025

Does Charissa Thompson realize she’s dressed exactly like a 9 year old girl who snagged her mom’s debit card and picked out whatever she wanted? #TNFonPrime — Dauphin (@dauphinstrauss) December 19, 2025

Love it or hate it, Thompson’s fashion caused a stir on Thursday night for the big game.

