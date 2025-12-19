Charissa Thompson causes stir with fit on TNF for Rams-Seahawks showdown
While the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams battled it out at Lumen Field on Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime Video NFL host Charissa Thompson caused a stir with her fit.
It was a big NFC West showdown with both teams coming in at 11-3 and a potential No. 1 seed on the line.
Thompson, who also works for Fox Sports for NFL games, as well as a co-host with Erin Andrew’s on the “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa” podcast, is known for her fits like her fancy business suit while slaying next to Taylor Rooks. She’s also unapologetic about anything she wears, too, like when she cursed out her fashion haters.
On TNF for this game, the 43 year old even caught the attention of play-by-play announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit with her fur coat and leather hat look. Al Michaels: “There's Charissa (Thompson), obviously back from a MAJOR shopping trip. I mean, MAJOR,” while Kirk Herbstreit weighed in: "Oh yeah. That's a given. Got a new ballcap there with the leather."
Not everyone was loving it, though.
Love it or hate it, Thompson’s fashion caused a stir on Thursday night for the big game.
