Puka Nacua’s ex-girlfriend in spotlight for TNF amid Rams receiver’s rough week

The Los Angeles Rams have a monster matchup with NFC West foes the Seattle Seahawks on the road on Thursday. Superstar receiver Puka Nacua is in the headlines this week for many controversial comments, as well as his brother’s arrest. His ex-girlfriend Hallie Aiono will also be in the spotlight for game day.

Nacua had many comments including blasting the NFL refs in an interview hanging with popular streamers Adin Ross and N3on.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has an issue with NFL referees.



Nacua criticized NFL officiating on a live stream with popular streamers Adin Ross and N3on. pic.twitter.com/iIpQ57DSZQ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 17, 2025

During the same interview, he also talked about doing a celebration that was offensive to Jewish people.

Rams star WR Puka Nacua also worked on a touchdown celebration dance on Adin Ross’ livestream in which he rubs his hands into the camera.



It’s an action can be seen as mocking Jewish people.



Nacua promised to do this dance after he scores. pic.twitter.com/Gttry6BeF8 — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) December 17, 2025

On Thursday he apologized for that specifically:

Puka Nacua/Instagram

What he didn’t apologize for was blaming Taylor Swift on the Kansas City Chiefs downfall this season, and then telling people never to not get married cause “they all cheat…”

Heartbreaking: Rams star WR Puka Nacua says that he will never get married and recommends others do the same.



Puka: "Don't get married, they all cheat…"



Ross: "You're never getting married?"



Puka: "Probably not, no."



Nacua's ex-girlfriend brought him to court to confirm that… https://t.co/FBakwdlEr7 pic.twitter.com/Gfgix9otdg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 18, 2025

Nacua and Aiono broke up in early 2025 after dating for three-and-a-half years. It was an ugly breakup that involved a paternity test to confirm he’s the dad to a son with her named Kingston.

They did work it out enough where she was seen at his last game and he shared a sweet moment with his son:

WHOLESOME: #Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua kissing his newborn son Kingston on the field pregame on Sunday.



❤️



Nacua and his ex-girlfriend Hallie Aiono welcomed their son in October.

pic.twitter.com/09Lux97dD4 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 18, 2025

Aiono is content creator and social media personality known for her lifestyle posts. It’s good to see him interacting with her and his son like that.

On top of everything that happened this week with Nacua going no filter with his comments — and head coach Sean McVay even disallowing the streamers from entering the Rams facility — his former NFL brother Samson Nacua was arrested for allegedly taking Los Angeles Lakers player Alou Thiero’s SUV without his permission.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Rams star WR Puka Nacua’s brother was ARRESTED for allegedly stealing Lakers rookie Adou Thiero's SUV without his consent.



Samson Nacua is a former NFL player.



The Nacua family had a terrible week… pic.twitter.com/L8MU6IxSKT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 18, 2025

You can’t make this all up.

There’s still a game to be played

Oh yea, by the way, the 11-3 Rams and the 11-3 Seahawks are batting it out for the NFC West crown. Nacua is no doubt a big part of the game plan with his 102 catches for 1367 yards and six touchdowns.

