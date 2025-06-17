Rapper Gunna, Laremy Tunsil, and Charles Omenihu bring youth empowerment camp to Texas
A rap superstar is making his way to Dallas Cowboys city to give back to the community. Multiplatinum hitmaker Gunna is teaming up with NFL powerhouses Laremy Tunsil (Houston Texans) and Charles Omenihu (Kansas City Chiefs) for a special youth football and empowerment camp in Frisco, Texas this coming weekend.
The camp will take place on Saturday, June 21 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Sports Academy at The Star with the mission to inspire, educate, and empower young athletes both on and off the field. Over the course of the day, attendees of the camp will receive hands-on football instruction and life-changing mentorship.
“This camp is more than just drills and plays, it’s about showing up for yourself and your future,” said Gunna in a statement. “It’s about committing to the grind, pushing through every challenge, and never quitting. This camp teaches more than football, it builds a mindset that won’t stop, driving these kids to keep going beyond the game, every single day.”
The camp comes by way of a partnership with several organizations, including DistinctlyHIS Ministries, Gunna’s Great Giveaway, Divine Tree, and UEL Dreamcon. Attendees will receive exclusive gear, participate in a Q&A with Gunna, Tunsil, and Omenihu, and compete in a gaming tournament in which campers will face off against the camp hosts. Plus, the day will be filled with skills workshops, giveaways, and surprise guests.
“This camp is about planting seeds—in football, in life, and in purpose. I know what it means to grow up with big dreams and limited resources. If we can be a source of inspiration and opportunity for these kids, even just for a day, that impact can last a lifetime.”
