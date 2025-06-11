Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders flex bold red picnic-table summer fits
Summer is almost here, which means football season is just a few months away. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders brought the summer heat early to Texas with their latest fits.
While the players are in minicamp, the cheerleaders have their own auditions going on. The Cowboys cheerleaders are also set to be in the spotlight with Season 2 of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders coming out on Netflix on June 18.
In the offseason, the girls have still been going strong like their “Thunderstruck” performance at the Dallas Open tennis tournament. They even showcased a new member with an NFL Draft welcome for her.
Cheerleaders like Kylie Dickson also impressed in the offseason, flaunting a team-colored bikini and minidress on vacation, and Sophy Laufer’s white-hot fit for a dance competition.
Now, the girls are modeling some bold looks like these picnic-table red looks with the white Cowboys boots (scroll through).
Those look like the perfect fits for not only for summer, but for a good ole Texas barbecue.
In just a few months they’ll be ditching those for their traditional blue and white uniforms we all can’t wait to see no matter what team you root for because it means football season will be here.
