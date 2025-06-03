Rare Kobe Bryant photos as a kid unearthed show Lakers icon before NBA fame
Before all the fame, all the accolades, and all the rings for Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers, the legend of “The Black Mamba” began as a child. Some rare photos of Bryant’s childhood memories have surfaced in a cool look back at his early days.
Kobe was 41 years old when he and daughter Gigi Bryant, 13, — along with seven others — were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in California in 2020. He left behind wife Vanessa Bryant, now 43, Natalia, 22, Bianks 8, and Capri, 5, who was just born when he died.
He also left behind a legacy after his 20 years in the NBA and five rings with LA, as well as his Nike signature shoes that Vanessa is constantly promoting like the Kobe 9 Protro “Mambacitas” to honor Gigi’s would-be 19th birthday, and the Kobe 4 Protro “CHBL” in China that South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was gifted by Vanessa. She’s even given his former teammate Pau Gasol a pair of the Kobe “Christmas” editions for the holidays.
While he’s missed many big moments in his family’s lives like most recently Natalia’s big college graduation from USC where she honored him on her fit and had Lakers owner Jeanie Buss hand her the diploma, his “Mamba Mentality” spirit lives on through them.
We take a look back at some of his rarest photos when he was young (make sure to scroll through).
Those are amazing.
Kobe was the son of Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, a professional basketball player. Kobe lived in Italy from the ages of 6-13, and then attended Lower Merion High School in a suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was drafted straight out of high school with the No. 13 pick to the Charlotte Hornets before they trading him to the Lakers.
The rest is history, and lives on through amazing pictures.
