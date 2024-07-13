Remembering Richard Simmons with iconic ESPN SportsCenter commercial
Richard Simmons, legendary fitness expert and lifestyle guru, is dead at 76. The news was confirmed via a report from ABC News.
The news of Simmons' passing arrives a day after Simmons celebrated his birthday. The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly responded to a 911 call from Simmons' housekeeper, who found him dead. No foul play is expected. The fitness legend was 76.
Simmons was a charismatic fitness staple, known for his vibrant personality. He quickly became a regular fixture on television. One of Simmons' most memorable television appearances was in a commercial for ESPN's "SportsCenter," in which Simmons encourages the members of the newsroom to tap into their energy for more enthusiastic reporting.
"Read those scores! Those sports scores!," Simmons says to a group of journalists and anchors. "Get that almanac going! Enter! Enter!. Type those stories! Type those stories! Check those sources! Check those sources!"
In recent memory, Simmons had taken a step back from the public eye. In 2014, he reportedly taught his last exercise class, and wasn't seen in public since. Back in March, Simmons wrote on Facebook, shutting down reports of a biopic, noting that he prefers to live life out of the spotlight.
"Don't believe everything you read," Simmons said. "I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful."
Simmons' absence from the sports and fitness world will surely be felt. Revisit the classic SportsCenter commercial above.
