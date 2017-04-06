This story originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

It’s been three years since Richard Simmons was last seen in public. And though the reclusive fitness guru may have fled the spotlight for a quiet life at his Hollywood Hills home, a new business deal might be the first step in his return.

Prominent Brand + Talent – the management company co-founded Simmons’ longtime manager Michael Catalano — announced on Wednesday that it had secured the exclusive worldwide rights to represent Simmons’ for merchandising, licensing, and endorsements, License Global reported.

New products are being designed, the release said, to build upon Simmons’ wide array of merchandise — sold in retailers like QVC and Walmart, among others.

In an interview with The New York Times, Catalano spoke about the possibility of Simmons’ involvement in promoting the new products publicly. “All I can say, at least for now, is it is possible,” he said. “But it is yet to be determined, I would say.”