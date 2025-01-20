The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Saquon Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon rocks icy white fit for Eagles snow game

The longtime partner of the NFL superstar could melt the snow with her latest stylish fit. 

Joseph Galizia

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the NFC Championship game after scoring a huge victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 19, a game that saw Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley dominate with 205 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

One person in attendance for the Eagles' marquee playoff victory was Anna Congdon, Barkley's longtime girlfriend, who is the mother of the 27-year-old player's two children: Jada 7, and Saquon Jr., 2. Congdon released a photo on her Instagram Stories ahead of the game showing her rocking a white designer winter coat along with matching white leather pants. The fit wasn't only stylish but also looked to keep Congdon warm as Philadelphia was being pelted with snow.

Anna Congdon
Anna Congdon shows off her outfit ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in January 2025. / Photo Credit: Anna Congdon on Instagram

Barkley and Congdon officially started dating in 2016 while both were attending Penn State University. Their first photo together as a couple was posted by Congdon on December 11 of that year, which showed the now Eagles star hugging Congdon in front of a Christmas tree.

Congdon has supported Barkey for the duration of his NFL career, which began in 2018 when he was drafted by the New York Giants. Barkley signed with the Eagles ahead of the 2024-2025 season and is a big reason why the Birds are headed to the Conference Championship game after rushing for over 2,000 years during the season. 

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

