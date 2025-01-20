Saquon Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon rocks icy white fit for Eagles snow game
The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the NFC Championship game after scoring a huge victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 19, a game that saw Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley dominate with 205 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.
One person in attendance for the Eagles' marquee playoff victory was Anna Congdon, Barkley's longtime girlfriend, who is the mother of the 27-year-old player's two children: Jada 7, and Saquon Jr., 2. Congdon released a photo on her Instagram Stories ahead of the game showing her rocking a white designer winter coat along with matching white leather pants. The fit wasn't only stylish but also looked to keep Congdon warm as Philadelphia was being pelted with snow.
Barkley and Congdon officially started dating in 2016 while both were attending Penn State University. Their first photo together as a couple was posted by Congdon on December 11 of that year, which showed the now Eagles star hugging Congdon in front of a Christmas tree.
Congdon has supported Barkey for the duration of his NFL career, which began in 2018 when he was drafted by the New York Giants. Barkley signed with the Eagles ahead of the 2024-2025 season and is a big reason why the Birds are headed to the Conference Championship game after rushing for over 2,000 years during the season.