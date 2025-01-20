SI

Eagles' Saquon Barkley Says He Called His Own Number on 78-Yard TD Run vs. Rams

The running back is out here getting it done.

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on Jan 19, 2025.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on Jan 19, 2025. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
They say you get what you ask for.

Case in point: Ahead of his explosive 78-yard touchdown run in Sunday evening's divisional-round victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley asked for the play call that led to the score.

"It was fun. It was a play that I asked for," Barkley revealed after the game. "Just being out there and getting a feel and seeing what they were doing. And then me and [running backs coach Jemal Singleton] talked about it, took it to [offensive coordinator Kellen Moore], and it's a beautiful thing when stuff like that happens and it works and it all comes together."

Barkley also shared what he said to quarterback Jalen Hurts ahead of the run, an interaction that a few people online believed to be something to the effect of "Watch this" or "I'm going to score."

"I think I was on the wrong side," Barkley admitted with a smile, "but we don't gotta have that part of the story. It worked out pretty well though. That was the conversation that we were having back there."

The 27-year-old running back has had the season of a lifetime since joining the Eagles. He is shattering league-wide and franchise-wide records, and is back to playoff football.

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

