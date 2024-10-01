Savannah James' proud mom flex playing as Bronny in NBA 2K
Savannah James has a lot to be proud of. Her high school sweetheart is one of the greatest NBA players in history, her son Bronny joined LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers as the league's first father-son duo and her youngest son Bryce is another promising basketball talent.
It's one thing to watch your family succeed at the highest level, but it's another type of flex when you get to play as them in the virtual world.
During Lakers media day, LeBron revealed that Savannah plays NBA 2K as Bronny when she decides to pick up a controller.
"I have a video on my phone of Savannah playing NBA 2K, LeBron told the media. "She does not play video games, but she went in practice mode and played with her son."
Talk about a proud mama moment.
After LeBron's quote went viral, Overtime shared the video of Savannah hitting the sticks. As LeBron pans to Savannah, she is locked in with a big smile on her face.
Now that we get a look at how excited Savannah is for Bronny to take the court, it's going to be must-see TV when he officially makes his Lakers debut.
The cameramen better do the right thing and give the NBA world plenty of candid shots of Savannah going wild in the crowd.
