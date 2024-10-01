The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Savannah James' proud mom flex playing as Bronny in NBA 2K

The First Lady of the NBA, Savannah James, had a proud mama moment with the release of NBA 2K, getting the opportunity to play the game as her son, Bronny.

Josh Sanchez

Savannah James watches her husband Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James answer questions from media.
Savannah James watches her husband Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James answer questions from media. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Savannah James has a lot to be proud of. Her high school sweetheart is one of the greatest NBA players in history, her son Bronny joined LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers as the league's first father-son duo and her youngest son Bryce is another promising basketball talent.

It's one thing to watch your family succeed at the highest level, but it's another type of flex when you get to play as them in the virtual world.

During Lakers media day, LeBron revealed that Savannah plays NBA 2K as Bronny when she decides to pick up a controller.

MORE: Savannah James' birthday shoutout from LeBron will restore faith in love

"I have a video on my phone of Savannah playing NBA 2K, LeBron told the media. "She does not play video games, but she went in practice mode and played with her son."

Talk about a proud mama moment.

After LeBron's quote went viral, Overtime shared the video of Savannah hitting the sticks. As LeBron pans to Savannah, she is locked in with a big smile on her face.

MORE: LeBron James' wife Savannah reveals cute nickname she hates

Savannah James, Bronny James, NBA 2K
Overtime/X

Now that we get a look at how excited Savannah is for Bronny to take the court, it's going to be must-see TV when he officially makes his Lakers debut.

The cameramen better do the right thing and give the NBA world plenty of candid shots of Savannah going wild in the crowd.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Groovin’: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shows off smooth dance moves

QB+1: Dak Prescott’s gf Sarah Jane Ramos electrifies in Cowboys blue miniskirt

Texas abroad: Loreal Sarkisian blinds in bedazzled black, silver strapless minidress

Kiss ‘n podcast: Charissa Thompson recalls Sam Darnold spreading dating rumors

Lucky ace: Livvy Dunne wows in drop-dead gorgeous custom Paul Skenes boots fit

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News