Serena Williams' behind-the-scenes look at Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show had a special cameo from Serena Williams, who stole the show and shared a behind-the-scenes look at the performance.

Josh Sanchez

Serena Williams hugs Collin Morikawa of Los Angeles Golf Club. Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, co-own the the team, after a TGL match at SoFi Center.
Serena Williams hugs Collin Morikawa of Los Angeles Golf Club. Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, co-own the the team, after a TGL match at SoFi Center. / GREG LOVETT / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kendrick Lamar delivered in a big way with his Super Bowl LIX halftime show at the Caesars Superdome. The halftime performance outshined the Philadelphia Eagles' blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

While everyone was waiting to see Kendrick perform his hit song "Not Like Us," which won five Grammys earlier this month, it was a special cameo that had everyone buzzing.

Tennis star Serena Williams, who has a history with Drake, made an appearance on the stage and broke out a crisp c-walk to dance on Drake's metophorical grave.

Serena's dance set social media on fire and began trending nationwide.

Following the halftime performance, Serena Williams shared a behind-the-scenes look at her final preparations before heading out onto the field, showing off her stunning blue fit.

Serena Williams Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show
Serena Williams / Instagram

Serena Williams Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show
Serena Williams / Instagram

For the halftime show, Serena debuted some new kicks, the A Ma Maniere x Converse Chuck 70 collab.

A good sneaker goes a long way, and these delivered.

Philadelphia dominated from the opening kickoff and had Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in shambles until the second half. Jalen Hurts, who was named the Super Bowl 59 MVP, finished the game with 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

