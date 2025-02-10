Serena Williams' behind-the-scenes look at Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show
Kendrick Lamar delivered in a big way with his Super Bowl LIX halftime show at the Caesars Superdome. The halftime performance outshined the Philadelphia Eagles' blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
While everyone was waiting to see Kendrick perform his hit song "Not Like Us," which won five Grammys earlier this month, it was a special cameo that had everyone buzzing.
Tennis star Serena Williams, who has a history with Drake, made an appearance on the stage and broke out a crisp c-walk to dance on Drake's metophorical grave.
Serena's dance set social media on fire and began trending nationwide.
Following the halftime performance, Serena Williams shared a behind-the-scenes look at her final preparations before heading out onto the field, showing off her stunning blue fit.
For the halftime show, Serena debuted some new kicks, the A Ma Maniere x Converse Chuck 70 collab.
A good sneaker goes a long way, and these delivered.
Philadelphia dominated from the opening kickoff and had Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in shambles until the second half. Jalen Hurts, who was named the Super Bowl 59 MVP, finished the game with 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.
