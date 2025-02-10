Kendrick Lamar has three epic Drake killers most Super Bowl viewers missed
Kendrick Lamar was a very controversial Super Bowl halftime act by NFL standards.
And if the NFL was looking to grab polarizing attention, mission accomplished.
The American rapper and Pulitzer Prize winner owned 2024 with his smash hit, "Not Like Us," which put his now nemesis Drake on blast, eventually leading to a lawsuit filed by the Canadian hitmaker against their shared label.
RELATED: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
So many astute music observers wondered if Lamar, who won the "Song of the Year" Grammy for his party anthem, would double down on the biggest stage imaginable, Super Bowl LIX, given the legal tangle.
At first the 37-year-old Compton native teased a beat midway through his performance, but then came the hammer with the full version. Most casual fans wondered why the heck tennis great Serena Williams was grooving onstage for it.
RELATED: Drake owned by NBA star in Kendrick Lamar revenge fail
Drake, 38, seemed to confirm that he and Williams, 43, dated when he released throwback studio footage to answer who was the woman he was dissing in his 2016 hit, "Too Good." He called her and husband Alexis Ohanian out again in his 2022 song "Middle of the Ocean," calling him a "groupie."
Just before Williams, Lamar performed with SZA, 35, who also dated Drake, to sing their collaborations "Luther" and "All the Stars." The R&B singer did not have nice things to say about the man with 13 No. 1 hits, calling him in a past interview, "so childish."
The biggest dagger might have been Kendrick Lamar's "a" necklace. It's an "A minor," of course made famous as the go-to, sing-along party line from "Not Like Us."
"Why you trollin' like a b***h? Ain't you tired?... Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor."
All is fair in love and war. For Kendrick Lamar and Drake, this is still very much a war.
