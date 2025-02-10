GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion link up at Super Bowl 59 for Eagles win
The stars were out in New Orleans this weekend for Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Two of the top rappers in the game, GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion, were among those taking in the action at the Caesars Superdome.
While GloRilla is a Pittsburgh Steelers superfan, she was in attendance cheering on the other Pennsylvania team.
MORE: GloRilla hilariously tries pronouncing NBA player names like Antetokounmpo
GloRilla shared video on social media of the two linking up inside of a VIP suit as the Eagles delivered a 40-22 shellacking of Kansas City.
MORE: GloRilla stuns in Pittsburgh Steelers bra, black and gold fit
GloRilla has become a fixture at sporting events throughout the year. The Grammy-nominated artist is besties with Ciara and has pulled up to multiple Steelers games this year after attending training camp, and she's even been spotted courtside at several NBA games.
After the game, GloRilla made her way down to the field where the confetti was still falling for the Eagles' celebration and trophy presentation.
It was a good night to be on the winning side.
Philadelphia dominated from the opening kickoff and had Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in shambles until the second half. Jalen Hurts, who was named the Super Bowl 59 MVP, finished the game with 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl